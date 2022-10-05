Peter Raymond Fussy, 55, Little Falls

April 10, 1967 - October 4, 2022

attachment-Peter Fussy loading...

Peter Raymond Fussy, age 55, of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and continue from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Sobieski. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/peter-fussy-8098141

Peter was born on April 10, 1967 in Little Falls, MN, to Raymond and Irene (Moritz) Fussy. He graduated from Little Falls Community High School. Peter was a lifelong farmer. His life revolved around the farm: camping, smoking meats with the family and friends and farming with his nephew, Adam and his wife Hannah and their children, Adeline, Henry and Hudson. He will be remembered for the Christmas light displays he set up for others to drive through and enjoy. Peter served on the Sobieski Creamery board for 21 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Kenny (Carol) Merten, Karen (Brian) Fixsen, MaryAnn (Lester) Tuzinski, Paul (Sandy) Fussy, Catherine (Mark) Hebig, Amy (Russ) Kath and Jennifer (Eric) Smude; nieces and nephews: Jacob Merten, Dylan Merten, Amanda Keppers, Josie Batson, Wendy Jurgensen, Caitlyn Fussy, Alex Fussy, Adam Hebig, Renee Capko, Alice Hebig, Emily Kath, Andrew Kath, Matthew Smude, Maira Smude, Miranda Smude and Marissa Smude and 7 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Richard Tuzinski.