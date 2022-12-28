Peter “Pete” Kamrowski, 82, Little Falls
March 29, 1940 - December 26, 2022
Peter "Pete" Kamrowski, 82 year old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, December 26 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 5 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN.
A full and complete notice will follow.
The burial rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.
https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/peter-kamrowski-8087011