Peter “Pete” Kamrowski, 82, Little Falls

March 29, 1940 - December 26, 2022

attachment-Peter Kamrowski loading...

Peter "Pete" Kamrowski, 82 year old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, December 26 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 5 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN.

A full and complete notice will follow.

The burial rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/peter-kamrowski-8087011