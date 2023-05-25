Peter John Vogelgesang, 96, Osseo

November 17, 1926 - May 23, 2023

Peter J. Vogelgesang, 96-year-old resident of Roseville, passed away on Tuesday, May 23. Burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls at a later date.

Peter is preceded in death by his wife, Bernice. They were married 72 years.

Peter is survived by his children, Nancy Vogelgesang and Kay (Edward) Bohl, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

After five years in the military, Peter enjoyed a successful career at 3M as a corporate scientist followed by a long and happy retirement shared with his wife, family and friends. His wonderful sense of humor and inventive spirit will be greatly missed.