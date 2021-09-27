For my very first Oktoberfest, I think I hit a good one. Beaver Island celebrated Saturday, September 25th, with amazing music from the Chmielewski Funtime Band under a clear blue sky as people enjoyed beer, dancing, games and just being together.

You can see the band in the background. They were really putting on a great show, and they have a schedule over the next few months that makes them the rock stars of the north. You can check out their busy schedule by clicking HERE if you want to catch them at as many Oktoberfest celebrations as you can.

Dancing? Yes. Some people had their great Lederhosen clothing on, and many just came to dance in their jeans...no judging here. Everyone was smiling and happy to be together.

Hammerschlagen anyone? It looked fun, but I just watched this year. Many people were trying their hand at the game, and as far as I could tell, no one smashed their fingers while I was there. Is this what we did before Candy Crush?

Beaver Island had their Commemorative Oktoberfest beer mugs that featured 2015, their year of establishment on them, that we were able to take home after the event.

They had a variety of beer including of course Oktoberfest, along with several other choices, and there was also a food booth to get a bite to eat while you enjoyed the games, brew, and great music.

It was good to see everyone relaxing, enjoying each others company, talking face to face with our friends and neighbors.

