Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Along Highway 23 East of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a jeep while walking along the highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 23 east of St. Cloud in Benton County's Minden Township.

Twenty-eight-year-old Taban Tharek of Waite Park was walking east in the westbound lanes. He was in the right lane when he was struck by the jeep.

Tharek was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the jeep, 64-year-old Steven Wood of Rice, and his two passengers were not hurt.