Partisan Tempers Flare Over Minnesota’s COVID-19 Response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Partisan tempers have flared over Minnesota's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Republicans are expressing frustration with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for extending his stay-at-home order through May 4, and they're questioning the modeling behind his decision.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka expressed dismay a day after Walz issued an extension that allowed certain categories of employees to return to work but maintained closures of bars, restaurants and other businesses deemed non-essential.

The governor responds all of the data show him he can't risk lifting the stay-at-home order at this time:

"My heart breaks for the people worried about their economic well-being, but you can't get frustrated, go on a hunch, and throw caution to the wind and pretend like our neighbors' lives are somehow disposable."

Walz says he wants to put people back to work as badly as anybody, but the best available data and experts tell him it's too big a risk.

