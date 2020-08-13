Paramount Theatre Brings Art on Virtual Platform During Closure

ST. CLOUD -- While the Paramount Theatre has remained closed to live audiences since the middle of March, the stage has not sat entirely empty this summer.

The theater has been providing a virtual summer concert series featuring local musicians performing on the Paramount stage.

Director of Performing Arts Gretchen Boulka says the pandemic has inspired them to come up with new ways to keep the arts in the community.

We've had some are instructors do video recordings of their classes and we have kits that people can pick up and do with the artist at home.

Boulka says the state guidelines still limits them to 25% capacity, which depending on the event, doesn't make sense financially.

She says given the state of things, they've decided to turn their annual Autumn Moon fundraiser to a virtual event.

The theme now is called Paramount Confidential and we are going to take people behind the scenes to places in the Paramount they haven't seen before. We are also going to have some special guest peeking in to share stories.

Boulka says the event is on Friday September 25th at 7:00 p.m. and you can register for the event on the Paramount Theatre's website.

The Paramount Theatre has canceled or postponed all activities through August 31st.