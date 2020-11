Jay and Dave meet again to solve the (sports) world's problems one by one. "Ovie and The Franchise" is recorded every Wednesday and aired on WJON.

This week, Jay and Dave talk about college football's struggles with COVID, the Vikings' disappointing loss to the Cowboys and where they go from here and a lot more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.