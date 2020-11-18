Ovie And The Franchise – November 18th, 2020 [PODCAST]

"Ovie and The Franchise" is a podcast featuring Dave Overlund and Jay Caldwell. The podcast is released every Wednesday.

This week, Dave and Jay discuss the NBA Draft and who the Wolves should take, the emergence of the Vikings, whether there are any concerns with the upcoming game against the Cowboys, what Minnesota Governor Tim Walz might decide about high school sports and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.