Over 3,000 Women in St. Cloud For Annual Thrive Conference

ST. CLOUD -- You may notice some extra foot traffic in downtown St. Cloud Friday and Saturday.

Roughly 3,300 women are in St. Cloud to attend this years Thrive Conference at the River's Edge Convention Center.

The event is put on by the non-profit Bridging the Gap, a statewide organization geared toward women empowerment. Carol Lund is the Director of Bridging the Gap and says the event is about empowering every woman on her faith journey.

The whole theme this year is about Adamant Faith. Where is their faith, do they have another faith, do they have any faith? So we are going to cast our nets very wide and very deep and want everybody to hear that Jesus is the answer.

Throughout the conference women will have a chance to talk with local vendors and hear from nationally known speakers. There will also be a fundraiser on Saturday morning with the goal to raise $100,000 to benefit the Elevate Pregnancy & Family Resource Center and the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Lund says for many woman this conference has changed their lives.

We've had people come here and their marriages have been completely recovered. It didn't happen today or tomorrow but it was the beginning of a new journey.

This is the fifth year of the conference which runs until 11:30 p.m. Friday and goes from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

