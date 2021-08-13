It's not Fall yet, but since everywhere you go you're starting to see all sorts of Back to School garb along with Halloween stuff. And some stores are putting out their Fall decor too. So, why not start thinking about some of your favorite Fall drinks.. like Starbucks type things.. pumpkin-y spicy things. Those are all coming back, don't worry.

What's not coming back it the fan favorite of the Salted Caramel Mocha drink. WHAT?? That's are so goood... why not bring that back? Well, Starbucks likes to keep things fresh. So, they are bringing in a new drink called the Apple Crisp Macchiato. Gotta be honest- that does sound pretty delicious too. But that Salted Carmel... mmm never fear you can still order it separately. It's just not on the menu anymore.

How to order the Salted Caramel Mocha when it's not on the menu? This is from Taste of Home.

Easy peasy. But, you will have to forgo the salted caramel topping, or just add your own if you'd like.

There are several "secret" menu drinks available at Starbucks. You just have to get creative with your ordering process. And you may or may not sound a little like a diva when ordering those drinks.. one of those "half pump of... double shot of... extra hot... no whip... soy cream.. blah blah blah. But you want what you want, so why not?

Get our free mobile app

By the way, in case you were wondering, the Pumpkins Spice goodness comes back on the 24th of this month. Seems a bit early, but that's the way we run stuff now. It might be 90 degrees outside, but we are shopping for Fall stuff, so why not some PSL? I prefer the Pumpkin spice cold brew with the pumpkin spice cream. SO good!

See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minneapolis