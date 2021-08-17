This is one of those streets in St. Cloud and makes you wonder everytime you drive up to the intersection. It's Killian and University - just off the bridge by St. Cloud State University. Do we need a right turn lane here?

Here is what generally happens... you're driving down Killian, you want to make a right turn towards SCSU onto University Drive and someone in front of you is continuing straight ahead. They have stopped for the red light right in the middle of the road. You, as the person who is wanting to turn right can't because someone is blocking the lane. A right turn arrow turns green. Still can't go... someone blocking the lane. Light finally turns green, and finally you can turn right. If there had been a turn lane, problem avoided and you would have been on your way minutes before you were. It's annoying.

So, question is... should the city at least paint a white stripe down the road for at least 20 feet so that it is defined as to where the turn lane is, so no blockage will happen. This way there doesn't need to be any more road construction. Although if there needs to be a left turn lane too... that's a whole other issue, and then there may need to be some sort of road construction. there isn't enough room there for 3 lanes. But two lanes, that could be easily rectified.

So, the question is... should the city paint a white stripe where the right turn lane should be so no one is hanging out in the middle of the road?