Open Water Fishing Can Start in Central MN

The ice is almost completely gone from Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says he hasn't been out open water fishing yet but has talked to some who have. Schmitt says crappie fishing can be had right now with the most success happening in deeper water and in bays where the water may be a bit warmer. He says once the water warms to 50 degrees fish will start moving into the shallow water to spawn. Schmitt says the best place to start with open water fishing is crappies and panfish. He says fishing off docks or from shore isn't a bad idea either.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt says ice fishing in northern Minnesota isn't quite done. He says they are still ice fishing and driving ATVs on lakes in the Ely area.

The first turkey hunting season finished earlier this week and Schmitt says due to the weather it wasn't real successful. He says the numbers released from the first hunt from the DNR are 2,800 turkeys shot which is 45% down from last year's first season. He says the 2nd hunt, which started Wednesday, is more likely to be successful because of improved weather. Schmitt says it is possible those who don't shoot a turkey in the early season hunts to hunt in the last one which is May 18-31. He says 4,400 fewer licenses were sold this year for the first hunt.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News it is available below.