Only a Few Days Left To See This “Wonder” in Minnesota

Ever wish you could have your own "Alice in Wonderland" like experience? Now you can have a bit of an experience just like that in Edina, Minnesota. Galleria Edina has a beautiful "World of Wonder" floral event that is ending soon.

Get our free mobile app

If winter has become too much for you, then this floral experience throughout the mall, with wonderlandesque like features sprinkled throughout, is just the thing for you. For the Instagrammers who want the next cool photo, this event is very photo shoot worthy. Just look for yourself some of the wonder.



If you need a review. Toni D., a member of the Facebook group, Quirky Minnesota Places shared a raving review; sharing,

Go to the World of Wonder at the Galleria in Edina! It was so worth it and it was free!

You probably honed in on what I did too, the whole experience is FREE! Nothing better than free, and not often you can find that these days. However, as we all know, all good things must come to an end. This event is only happening through April 9. So there are only a few more days to enjoy this wonderful spectacle.

Get our free mobile app

Not able to make it before then?

Thankfully we can still live vicariously through others who have gone and have been kind enough to share photos. But if photos don't quite do it, why not enjoy a video such as this:

Doesn't that have you really saying:

Image Credit: Walking Minnesota via YouTube Image Credit: Walking Minnesota via YouTube loading...

That might even give you more inspiration to try and make it to see the beauty up close and personal before the exhibit closes. Looks like the perfect place to take an Easter family picture after church or brunch! Who else is looking forward to checking this out and a little sad they didn't know about it sooner?!

6 of the Best Feelings You Only Get at the Start of a Minnesota Summer

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.

Stay Overnight in a Stone Castle in Minnesota