Online Therapy Group Being Offered for LGBT+ Teens in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A therapy group for LGBT+ teens in St. Cloud is being offered online this fall.

The Village Family Service Center is offering a 10-week Pride Teens session starting on Wednesday. The group is open to teens ages 13 through 18 who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, pansexual, or questioning.

The center says counselors who specialize in LGBT issues will lead the group with a focus on topics that include healthy relationships, developing a positive identity, challenging homophobia, overcoming adversity, suicide, and coping.

Pride Teens will meet via Zoom on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. through December 16th and insurance is accepted. To register for the session you can call the Village Family Service Center at 320-253-5930.