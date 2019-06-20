One Person Hurt in Fire at St. Cloud Motel

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD --  One person was hurt in a fire at a St. Cloud motel Thursday morning. The fire started around 3:00 a.m. the Thrifty Motel.

St. Cloud Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry Raymond says the fire was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette that started the victim's clothing on fire.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. No additional information about the victim has been released.

Raymond says the total damage is estimated to be around $7,500.

