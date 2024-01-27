One Person Has Died In Crash In Morris
MORRIS (WJON News) -- One person is dead and another person was hurt in a crash in Morris on Friday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:30 p.m. a semi-truck driven by 63-year-old Scott Braam of Crystal was going North on Highway 59, and a pickup driven by 22-year-old James Gades of Starbuck was going South when they collided.
Gades was pronounced dead at the scene. Braam was taken to Stevens County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
