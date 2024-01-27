One Person Has Died In Crash In Morris

MORRIS (WJON News) -- One person is dead and another person was hurt in a crash in Morris on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:30 p.m. a semi-truck driven by 63-year-old Scott Braam of Crystal was going North on Highway 59, and a pickup driven by 22-year-old James Gades of Starbuck was going South when they collided.

Get our free mobile app

Gades was pronounced dead at the scene. Braam was taken to Stevens County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures