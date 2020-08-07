One Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER – One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday near Clearwater.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 143 and 27th Avenue E. in Lynden Township.

The driver, 20-year-old Bailey Loch of South Haven, was heading east on County Road 143 when she braked and swerved to avoid a deer. Loch ran off the road at the intersection and hit a tree.

Loch was evaluated on scene for minor injuries by Mayo Ambulance and declined any further medical assistance.