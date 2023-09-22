One Hurt in Crash Involving Car, Tractor in Meeker County

DASSEL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a collision between a car and a tractor.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 12 near Dassel in Meeker County.

A tractor driven by 72-year-old Dwight Dahlman of Dassel and a car driven by 84-year-old Patrick Casey of St. Paul were both going east on the highway when they made contact with each other.

Casey was taken to Meeker Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. Dahlman was not hurt.

