One Hurt in Crash Involving Car, Tractor in Meeker County
DASSEL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a collision between a car and a tractor.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 12 near Dassel in Meeker County.
A tractor driven by 72-year-old Dwight Dahlman of Dassel and a car driven by 84-year-old Patrick Casey of St. Paul were both going east on the highway when they made contact with each other.
Casey was taken to Meeker Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. Dahlman was not hurt.
