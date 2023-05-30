One Eye Brown, the Other Blue, This Could Be the Dog for You

Meet Geppetto! This handsome guy came to TCHS as a stray, so nothing is known of his past. He has been friendly and outgoing with staff since his arrival. He can be very vocal (just like any Husky) and has lots of different calls/songs!

Get our free mobile app

He doesn't seem to care for toys but that may change once he is settled in a home. It is unknown if he has met other dogs or any cats, slow and proper introductions are very important when bringing home a new pet.

He is a very energetic guy and would benefit from a home with an active lifestyle, so he can get regular physical and mental stimulation.

It is unknown if he is house trained, his adopter should be prepared to keep him on a regular and often schedule to help prevent accidents in the home.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds