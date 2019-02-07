Onamia Man Awaiting Burglary Charges After Short Crime Spree

LITTLE FALLS -- Charges are expected against an Onamia man allegedly involved in several burglaries in Morrison County.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says deputies responded to a burglary at a home along Game Farm Road, east of Little Falls Wednesday.

According to the home owners, the suspect entered the garage and stole their ATV side-by-side. The ATV was later found in a nearby ditch with footprints leading to another home on Game Farm Road. Authorities says a truck was stolen from that home.

Larsen says while responding deputies found another truck that was left at the Knife River gravel pit off Highway 27. When authorities called the owner, they learned the truck has been stolen as well.

Larsen says they received a report of a suspicious man near a home north of Harding. Deputies arrived and found the suspect in a swampy wooded area northeast of the homes.

The stolen truck from Game Farm Road was also found on the property along with stolen guns.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Blaine Beaulieu . He is being held in the Morrison County Jail awaiting formal charges.