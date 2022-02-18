Omicron Led to More Break-Thru Cases of COVID at SC Hospital

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been the predominant variant over the past couple of months in Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON today. He says the Omicron variant to proven to trigger more break thru cases of COVID-19 than the Delta variant did. A break thru case is when someone who has been vaccinated and/or boosted tests positive for COVID. Dr. Morris says the vaccinations have largely prevented people from getting severe symptoms of COVID-19. He says they'd like to have a more effective vaccination against COVD and that could be happening in the future for not just the Omicron variant but future variants.

The current numbers of COVID-19 patients at St. Cloud Hospital this week include 78 hospitalized with 11 in their ICU/Critical Care Unit with 8 people on ventilators. Last week's numbers were similar with upper 70s in COVID hospitalizations with 7 people in the ICU. Dr. Morris says the test positive rate in the community is coming down and he expects the hospitalization numbers to also come down.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.