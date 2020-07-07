Olmsted County Releases Information About Closing of Dooley’s Pub

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Olmsted County Public Health Services has released some information related to the sudden closing of a downtown Rochester bar.

Dooley’s Pub announced over the weekend it was “closing temporarily for the safety of our staff, their families and our guests.”

OCPHS says while it was investigating a positive COVID-19 case it learned the individual was an employee of Dooley’s Pub.

The agency says it “worked closely with Dooley’s management to identify additional staff that may have been exposed and in close contact with this employee. Those individuals have all been contacted through OCPHS and provided information about the situation as well as guidance on monitoring for symptoms while limiting risk for further transmission.”

OCPHS says anyone who had been in direct contact with the staff member who tested positive will be contacted and placed on a 14-day self-isolation.

OCPHS says the decision to temporarily close was made by Dooley’s management.

