OKC Pushes Past Timberwolves 120-118

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped a close one to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

The Thunder built up a mighty lead in the opening quarter, outscoring the Timberwolves 43-24. Minnesota held on better in the second quarter, getting outscored only 40-38 and trailing 83-62 at halftime.

The Wolves rallied big time in the third. Netting 32 and holding Oklahoma City to 13, they cut their deficit to 96-94 entering the final frame. The two teams went toe-to-toe each scoring 24 points, giving the Thunder the edge 120-118 as time expired.

Naz Reid led Minnesota with 29 points and six rebounds. Anthony Edwards added 20 points and eight rebounds and Malik Beasley finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

The Wolves fall to 6-17. They will travel to Dallas to face the 10-14 Mavericks on Monday. Pre-game starts at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.