‘Oddities & Curiosities Expo’ Coming To Minnesota In May

DO YOU LIKE WEIRD THINGS?

Are you fascinated by things like ‘The Guinness Book of World Records’? I used to love paging through those books at my Grandparent's house when I was a kid. I was fascinated by so many things.

Get our free mobile app

THE ODDITIES & CURIOSITIES EXPO

If you enjoy the oddities of life, then you might want to make plans to visit ‘The Oddities & Curiosities Expo’, taking place on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo will feature hand-selected vendors, dealers, artists, and small businesses that have weird things. What do we mean by weird? Well, things like taxidermy, horror/Halloween-inspired pieces of art, antiques, strange medical devices, creepy clothing, skulls and bones, funeral collectibles, handcrafted oddities, preserved specimens, and much more.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo was the first of its kind traveling event that showcases ‘dark artists’ in the United States. They invite anyone and everyone to come and discover new artists, make new friends, and surround themselves with amazing like-minded people, who just might make you feel like you belong.

Location: Minneapolis Convention Center – Hall E

Advance tickets to the event are $10 for General Admission

Day of event tickets: $15

Kids 12 and under are admitted free and do not need a ticket

Tickets will be available on the day of the event.

FULL MOUNT RABBIT TAXIDERMY CLASS: $235

If you are interested in learning how to do taxidermy, this class will provide you with everything you need, including entry to the event itself. The class will be taking place from 10 am to 4 pm, with 2 fifteen-minute breaks and a 30-minute lunch break.

‘THE CRYPTIC COLLECTION OF A MAD CLOWN’

According to the website, this is what you’ll find:

This bizarre museum will feature bizarre pieces of agony, folklore, magical powers, and ‘preserved death.’ NOTE: It may not be appropriate for children 5 and under. You’ll find taxidermied pets, the remains of carnival animals and patrons, and the remnants of a happy place now turned gray. You’ll encounter a terrifying REAL mermaid, a six-foot man eating chicken, and genetically engineered monsters. Enjoy and be mesmerized by an old-school freak show, and experience the terror of a mad clown’s cryptic collection.

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state