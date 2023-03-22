Odd Minnesotan Craving or Delicious? Does Cottage Cheese Go With Frozen Pizza?

What is it with Minnesotans putting 'odd things' on their pizza? First, we had someone putting peanut butter on their 'za, now I saw recently that cottage cheese was declared the official companion to a cooked frozen pizza. What's wrong with just enjoying a slice the way it was made?

I saw someone in the Minnesota Meme's group on social media posted the cottage cheese declaration and then challenged folks to prove he was wrong...

Specifically, the post was in reference to those who dip their pizza in ranch dressing, but really, do we need to mess with something that is already one of the perfect foods out there?

I'm not sold on the cottage cheese pizza dip. You're basically eating cottage cheese with a piece of pizza, grab a spoon or a fork and eat your cottage cheese separately, there's no reason to turn that crispy piece of frozen pizza into a mushy blob of cheese, meat, and sauce.

Back to the ranch dipping of your pizza piece, is this still going on? I know for a while it was HUGE throughout Minnesota and the midwest, but is it still a 'thing'? I can't say I've noticed people doing it, but then again when was the last time you were out at a pizza place? It's been a while for some of us.

Do you have a unique food combination that you love? I promise not to judge, heck I might even try it, but share your unique and or fun food combinations with us on our FREE app!

