No Love For Central MN Pizza? This ‘Best’ MN Pizza List Stinks

I recently found a 'best' Minnesota pizza list, and I saw one chain on the list that is located here in St. Cloud. The chain that made the list is Jet's Pizza, which is a solid Central Minnesota pick, but does the rest of this list really outrank any other Central MN Pizzera? Let's find out.

Jake's Pizza of Willmar was the pizza place that shared the 'best of' list.

Personally, I see Willmar as being more Western Minnesota than Central Minnesota, which is why I am only considering Jet's to be representing Central MN.

If you look through the list, Davanni's is listed twice, and having grown up on that stuff I would also have it taking up two spots on my list, but many of the other pizza places listed don't give our region much love.

Norm's Wayside in Wright County gets a nod for their Detroit-style pizza, if you aren't familiar with Norm's Waywide you can find more information about it here. Other than that, if you wanted to enjoy 'great' pizza you'd have to be in the Twin Cities or way 'up North'.

Small towns like Tower and Biwabik made the list, while places like Royalton, Princeton, and Grey Eagle didn't.

I'd like to think that something like a House of Pizza Pie would knock another pizza place off that list.

What pizza place here in Central Minnesota was overlooked on this list? Let us know in the comments!

