Load Up The Car! This MN Pizzeria Was Named A Must Visit!

You know the old saying about opinions, right? Well, a lifestyle website, Carter Five, has picked the top pizzerias in each state and Minnesota's isn't the ever-popular Wrecktangle Pizza. So what pizzeria was picked as the must-visit for the North Star State? Pizzeria Lola.

So what about the pizzeria made it stand out in what many would say is a crowded pizza field? Well for one the person behind the pizza, Chef Ann Kim, won a James Beard Award.

Here is what Carter Five had to say about Pizzeria Lola:

This place has earned some serious street cred and even caught the attention of the one and only Guy Fieri on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. But what sets Pizzeria Lola apart? It’s all about the flavors inspired by Kim’s Korean roots. You’ll find unique toppings like Korean BBQ and daikon that add a special twist to the pies.

That's right, Guy Fieri stopped by to try a slice!

If you don't want to watch the above episode that features Pizzeria Lola, Guy tried the Lady ZaZa, My Sha-Roni, and the Sunnyside (online menu here).

If you aren't into the 'new' flavors of pizza, no problem as Lola also serves up the classics like pepperoni, sausage, and cheese pizzas in their wood-fired oven.

Another fun fact about Pizzeria Lola is that it is a no-tipping restaurant. What does that mean? Well, Pizzeria Lola's website explains:

We're passionate about cultivating a rich and stable work experience that provides fair and equitable wages and benefits for our entire team. To achieve this, we utilize a no-tipping model which adds a percentage of the total to each guest bill as a surcharge. One hundred percent of the amount generated by the surcharge goes towards employee wages.

If you are up for a pizza adventure to close out 2023 or to ring in 2024 Pizzeria Lola is located at 5557 XERXES AVE. S, MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55410

