Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Nears 27,000

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 712 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths Thursday.

The total number of cases is now at 26,980 and the total number of fatalities is 1,148 with 922 from long-term care facilities. An additional 374 people have recovered bringing that total up to 21,864.

Currently, there are 478 people in the hospital with 220 of them in the ICU.

Benton County added three positive cases and is now at 185 cases and three deaths. Sherburne County added one more case and is at 249 cases and two deaths.

Stearns County saw six more confirmed cases and is up to 2,056 cases and 14 deaths. Minnesota has now had an overall total test count of 322,340.