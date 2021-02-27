Norsemen Overcome Deficit, Notch Win in OT

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Norsemen came from behind to beat the Bismarck Bobcats at home Friday.

The Bobcats took a commanding 3-0 lead in the opening period. The Norsemen rallied in the second, answering each goal with a goal of their own. That 3-3 tie stood through a scoreless third period. St. Cloud netted one more in overtime to earn the 4-3 win.

Brett Chorske and Ryan O'Neill each scored two goals for St. Cloud.

The Norsemen improve to 9-16 and will host the Bobcats again on Saturday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.