Norsemen Fall to Minot, Split Weekend Series

MINOT, ND -- The St. Cloud Norsemen fell to the Minot Minotauros in game two on Saturday to earn a split of the weekend series.

After a scoreless opening period, Minot scored first to take the lead in the second. St. Cloud answered with one of their own to tie it up 1-1.

The third period started much the same with the Minotauros netting one to move ahead again. The Norsemen notched their second to tie the game again at 2-2. Then Minot added two more to their total in the final minutes of the game including an empty-net goal to win it 4-2.

Ben Helgeson and Max Johnson each lit the lamp once for St. Cloud. Paxton Geisel made 27 saves and allowed three goals in the loss.

The Norsemen fall to 4-13 and will return home on Wednesday to host the MN Wilderness. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.