Nordic Ski Club Thrilled With All the Early Season Snow

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Cross country skiers are ecstatic with all the snow we've had over the past several weeks.

So far for the season, St. Cloud is now up to 34.5 inches of snow, which is 16.5 inches above normal.

The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota is a volunteer-based group that has been in St. Cloud for 40 years.

Spokeswoman Molly Weyrens says they groom the trails at Riverside Park, the North Loop, and Graystone Loop.

Which people might be unfamiliar with, they are located over by St. Benedict's Senior Community Center and the reformatory. Those are great places, in fact, people come up from the cities just to do those trails. There's a more challenging loop with hills and tougher climbs and a nicer more gentle trail.

Weyrens says they get out and groom the trails as needed.

It depends on what happens in the weather. Also, how much the trail is being used. The high school team uses Riverside Park for their training. Especially we want them to be in good shape for the weekends.

Weyrens says other trail options in the area include the Sartell Middle School, St. John's Abbey Arboretum, and at the Stearns County Parks: Mississippi River, Kramer Lake-Wildwood, Quarry Park & Nature Preserve, and Warner Lake.

If you use the North Loop, Graystone, or Kramer Lake-Wildwood nordic ski trails you do need to buy a Great Minnesota Ski Pass if you are 16-years-old or older.

This Friday the club is hosting their annual Moonlight Ski at Quarry Park, the St. Cloud Winter Chill is at Riverside Park on January 21st, and the 15th Annual Sons of Norway Barnelopet is on January 22nd. They also host a weekly Tuesday morning ski at 10:00 a.m. and a weekly Thursday evening ski at 6:00 p.m.