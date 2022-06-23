No Wolf Hunting Season in Minnesota Anytime Soon

The Minnesota DNR released a draft of its wolf management plan last week. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says this it the first update since the initial plan was enacted in 2001. The plan does include options for hunting and trapping if certain benchmarks are met. Schmitt says the wolf population has to exceed 3,000 animals. The current estimate in Minnesota is at 2,700. Schmitt says he doesn't anticipate a wolf hunt anytime soon based on those numbers.

Schmitt says with this new plan there will be a comment portion. He says there are folks in northern Minnesota that were hoping for a hunting season soon. Schmitt says his contacts in northern Minnesota have indicated that the wolf population is growing while the deer population is decreasing.

The warmer weather has led to warmer water temperatures on Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says all presentations are pretty much in play with leeches, night crawlers and minnows. He says fish can still be found along weed lines. Schmitt says all species of fish seem to be gravitating toward weed lines in Central Minnesota and in shallow water or along weed lines in northern Minnesota.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen it is available below.