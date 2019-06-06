No Wake Zones Issued for Morrison County Lakes

LITTLE FALLS -- Boaters are asked to use caution when going out on several lakes in Morrison County this summer.

No Wake Zones have been issued at Shamineau Lake, Crookneck Lake and Pine Lake due to high water levels.

Boaters are asked to use slow speeds within 300 feet of the shore to prevent excessive wakes, which can cause erosion to the shorelines and damage docks.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says No Wake signs have been posted at all public accesses.