No One Hurt in Stearns County Rollover

ROCKVILLE -- A Cold Spring woman, and her passenger are unharmed after a rollover Sunday.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on County Road 8, north of Hubert Lane in Rockville Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kimberly Fennema, of Cold Spring, was traveling south on County Road 8 when she had turned around to check on a child in the backseat, overcorrected on a turn and went off the road.

The vehicle rolled once landing on its wheels in a ditch. No one was hurt.