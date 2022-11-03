‘No Means No’ Walk Planned to Honor Nicole Hammond

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A memorial walk has been planned for later this month to honor a woman who was shot and killed in St. Cloud.

The No Means No Relationship Violence Awareness Walk is scheduled for Sunday, November 13th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lake George.

The walk will honor Nicole Hammond.

All donations raised will go to Anna Marie's Alliance and Dubow Incorporated will match them dollar for dollar, up to $10,000.