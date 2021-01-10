No COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Tri-County Area Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 44 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,165 new positive cases Sunday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now 5,707 and 436,572 respectively.

No new deaths were reported in the tri-county area. Stearns County reported 50 new positive cases, Sherburne County reported 31 cases, and Benton County reported 14 cases.

Health officials say so far over 5.9 million tests have been run in Minnesota.