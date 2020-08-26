New Wedding & Event Venue Opens in St.Cloud’s Regency Building

ST. CLOUD – Downtown St. Cloud has a new, stylish wedding and event space.

The Regency, located inside the building of the same name at 912 West St. Germain Street, is a recently completed, 8,241 sq. ft. venue on the first floor.

Katelyn Kelly, General Manager of The Regency, designed the venue and will spearhead day-of event coordination for clients. Kelly, who has an extensive history in event planning for the building, says the new space features a “clean industrial” aesthetic.

“There are a lot of venues in the Twin Cities that are in old industrial buildings,” she explained. “We wanted to create that here. This building has so much history. We exposed some brick, we added some brick and we exposed the ceiling.”

The venue also includes a brand new A/V system, chandelier lighting and bar area. Kelly says the venue is more than double the size of building’s former third floor event space, which will soon be converted into office suites.

“We needed something (in St. Cloud) other than the civic center – something that doesn’t feel so civic center-y, if you know what I mean,” she said. “We wanted something a little more cozy that can also hold 400 people for an event. So it’s kind of the best of both worlds.”

“There’s a faux fireplace with a 12-ft. telephone pole mantel that is really the focal point of the venue. It’s so pretty and it just feels like home,” she added.

Kelly says The Regency recently hosted its first wedding, and is filling up with reservations for next year and beyond.

“Our 2021 is pretty much fully booked during the summer, and we’ve already started booking 2022 events,” she said.

While weddings are the primary focus of The Regency, Kelly says the space is well-suited for corporate events, conferences, luncheons and other social gatherings – many of which have been thrown into question due to the coronavirus.

“We’re trying to get more corporate events,” she said. “With COVID, so many things have been canceled or postponed, and we’re really trying to persevere, just like everyone in the event industry. We’ve been trying to be as flexible as possible with our clients.”

To learn more about The Regency, visit their Facebook page.