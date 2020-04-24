New Website Helping Minnesotans Find COVID-19 Testing Sites

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online tool to help people across the state access COVID-19 testing now that the capacity has been expanded.

On Friday the MDH rolled out a new website that you can go to when you are sick to answer some self-screening questions and find a place to receive a test should you need one. Walz says the site will help anyone who needs a test get one.

If you wake up, you're achy, you're coughing, and you're symptomatic, get online and say oh down here three miles away or wherever it may be, I can go down and get a test in a safe, efficient manner and get an answer back as quickly as possible. This should really help us as we focus on making sure that we're testing, tracing contacts, then isolating in our communities.

The interactive map on the website is updated in real-time and will be expanded as new testing sites get up and running.