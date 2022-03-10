New St. Cloud 5K Will Include Arts Fest, Live Band

ST. CLOUD -- A new 5K run coming to St. Cloud will feel more like a party.

The Homegrown Festival and 5K is part of the YMCA's Bernick's Family Fitness Series. The event has been set for Friday evening, May 13th at Wilson Park. It will run from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Besides the kids 1K and the adults 5K and two-mile walk, organizers are planning to have an Arts and Farmers Market Fest. Vendors can register now to sell their products that evening.

The evening will wrap up with a free community concert with the band The Honey Badgers performing from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.

The first event in the YMCA Bernick's Family Fitness Series, the Pot O'Gold 5K, is this Saturday.