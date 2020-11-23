New Positive COVID-19 Cases Top 6K on Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 6,353 new positive cases of COVID-19. Stearns County has 243 new cases, Sherburne County 115, and Benton County 51. The total number of positive cases in the state is up to 276,500, however, 227,311 no longer require isolation.

The MDH says there were 24 more deaths in the last day due to complications related to COVID-19 including two in Benton County and one in Sherburne County. The state's death toll is now at 3,265.

Since the pandemic began 15,106 people have required hospitalization, with 3,480 of them in the ICU.