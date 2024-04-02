New Photography Exhibit Set To Open

New Photography Exhibit Set To Open

Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new photography exhibit is set to open Thursday in St. Joseph. "The Earth is Full of God's Riches" grand opening will take place at the Art and Heritage Place's Haehn Museum from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app
Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict
loading...

The exhibit will display nature photos of four sisters from the Order of Saint Benedict: Carleen Schomer, Karen Streveler, Linda Dusek, and Nancy Bauer. The pictures have everything from flowers, to animals, to trees, and more.

Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict
loading...

Sister Judy Kramer says they wanted to have an exhibit to feature a positive reaction to climate change and the wasting of the earth and its resources. The exhibit is free and will be open Noon until 4:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S.

Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Filed Under: Art and Heritage Place, haehn museum, sisters of the order of saint benedict
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON