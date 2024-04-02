New Photography Exhibit Set To Open

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new photography exhibit is set to open Thursday in St. Joseph. "The Earth is Full of God's Riches" grand opening will take place at the Art and Heritage Place's Haehn Museum from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict loading...

The exhibit will display nature photos of four sisters from the Order of Saint Benedict: Carleen Schomer, Karen Streveler, Linda Dusek, and Nancy Bauer. The pictures have everything from flowers, to animals, to trees, and more.

Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict loading...

Sister Judy Kramer says they wanted to have an exhibit to feature a positive reaction to climate change and the wasting of the earth and its resources. The exhibit is free and will be open Noon until 4:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz