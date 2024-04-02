New Photography Exhibit Set To Open
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new photography exhibit is set to open Thursday in St. Joseph. "The Earth is Full of God's Riches" grand opening will take place at the Art and Heritage Place's Haehn Museum from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The exhibit will display nature photos of four sisters from the Order of Saint Benedict: Carleen Schomer, Karen Streveler, Linda Dusek, and Nancy Bauer. The pictures have everything from flowers, to animals, to trees, and more.
Sister Judy Kramer says they wanted to have an exhibit to feature a positive reaction to climate change and the wasting of the earth and its resources. The exhibit is free and will be open Noon until 4:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Riverview Custodian & Kids Team Up For Unique Art Project
- Fischer Makes Wheels On The Bus Go Round For Over 50 Years
- Albany Girl Uses Lemonade Stand To Help Community
- Dogs Helping To Build Mental Health At Paynesville High School
- Sartell Brining Efforts Better For Environment & Saves City Money
Iconic Band Calling America For One Last Run
LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker