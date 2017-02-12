New Memorial Planned Near Site Of Castile Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-The mother of Philando Castile says a permanent memorial is being planned near the spot where her son was shot and killed by a police officer.

Valerie Castile unveiled a temporary memorial Saturday that will serve as a placeholder until funds are raised to put a permanent marker at the site on Larpenteur Avenue.

Philando Castile, who was black, was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

The shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by his girlfriend, who was in the car.