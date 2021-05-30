Foley American Legion Dedicating New Veterans Memorial on Monday

John Uran, Townsquare Media

FOLEY -- A special dedication ceremony for a new memorial is being held in Foley on Monday.

In lieu of their annual Memorial Day service, Foley American Legion Post #298 will be dedicating their veteran’s memorial located by the Benton County Courthouse.

The post has wanted to have a memorial in their community for a number of years but has actively been fundraising and building for the last two years with the final stone going in just last week.

Legion member and Master of Ceremonies Duane J. Walter says the memorial honors all United States veterans.

We put up what we think is a very nice memorial dedicated to all veterans, not only legion members. This is for all veterans whether you're from Minnesota, California, any state. Any veteran who has honorably served their country. We wanted to put up a memorial thanking them for their service and recognizing them for what they did to keep this country free.

The program starts at 11:00 a.m. and is expected to run 35 to 40 minutes. It will include the playing of the national anthem, the raising of the flags, a speaker from the legion, taps, and a 21 guns salute.

A luncheon at the legion will follow the program. The ceremony and the lunch are free and open to the public. You are asked to bring your own lawn chair for seating.

Filed Under: american legion post 298, Foley, foley american legion, memorial, memorial day, veterans
Categories: St. Cloud News
