New Law August 1st: E-Cig Use Banned Inside Most Public Places

Another new law goes into effect starting August 1st. In addition to the hands-free law on roads, smoking e-cigarettes will be banned indoors in most public places.

Vaping will have the same rules and regulations as normal cigarettes and will be banned from being used inside restaurants, bars, offices, and other public spaces.

This law is part of the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act:

The MCIAA defines smoking as inhaling, exhaling, burning or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe or any other lighted or heated product containing, made or derived from nicotine, tobacco, marijuana, or other plant intended for inhalation. As of August 1, 2019, this definition includes carrying or using an activated electronic delivery device.

According to the CDC, e-cigarette vapor can contain potentially harmful substances, not unlike secondhand smoke. Stopping the use of e-cigarettes indoors protects other people in public places from being exposed to those chemicals. It also sets the example for kids and teens that vaping is not healthy behavior.

