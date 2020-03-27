New Job Sharing Program Launched Amid Covid-19 Period

ST. CLOUD -- Companies in central Minnesota now have a way to share their employees as they deal with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some companies are cutting way back while others are busier than ever.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has launched the job sharing portal on its website. Talent Director Gail Cruikshank says the idea is to keep workers fully employed.

Pan O Gold was being slammed with so many needs to try and keep all of their bread filled on the shelves as we all go out and buy all of their product that we need as we are all hunkering down at home, and so they were really challenged to have enough drivers to be able to facilitate that. So, through conversations with another local employer, Sysco, who was experiencing a bit of an idle down because they couldn't serve the restaurants and bars, they had some drivers available.

Cruikshank says all of the workers will stay working for Sysco but will be driving for Pan O Gold, for this short period of time.

Cruikshank says the goal is for the job sharing to all be COVID-19 related. She says they'll keep the site up and running for as long as there is a need for it.

Meanwhile, for anyone who is now out of work, the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation does have a Job Spot website with over 4,500 open positions available right now.