New Exhibit Tells the Story of Famed ‘First Avenue’

MINNEAPOLIS -- The iconic Minneapolis music venue First Avenue is the subject of a new exhibit at the Minnesota History Center.

The building dates back to 1937 when it opened as a Greyhound Bus Depot. It transitioned into a music club called "The Depot" in April of 1970.

Minnesota Historical Society

Exhibit Developer Erin Cole says the very first performer on the stage was legendary singer Joe Cocker .

One of the things that's really great about that concert is that Cocker had a documentary crew following him around the country filming that tour, and so they filmed the performance at The Depot that night and we actually have a clip of that.

The venue changed hands, and names, several times throughout the 1970s. Cole says for most of the 70s it was a disco.

It was actually a corporate disco. There was this organization called American Events and they opened up this chain of patriotic-themed discos called "Uncle Sam's" in locations around the country, usually in the Midwest.

Minnesota History Center

The club returned to live music as a focus in 1979 booking acts like The Ramones and Pat Benatar . Cole says Prince made his first appearance there in March of 1981. In December of that year, the club changed its name one last time to First Avenue & 7th Street Entry. Prince recorded a live concert at First Avenue in August of 1983.

" First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota's Mainroom " opens this Saturday at the Minnesota History Center. It will be on display for a year.