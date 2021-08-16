New Electric Tram Added to Hemker Park & Zoo in Freeport
FREEPORT -- There is a new electric tram available for you to ride at the Hemker Park & Zoo in Freeport.
Stearns Electric says they contributed funding for the all-electric tram. They say it arrived at the end of July and currently provides transportation and a brief tour for zoo guests.
All visitors can now take a ride on the tram to learn more about the animals that live at the zoo.
Hemker Park & Zoo features over 50 different animal species from around the world.
