New Electric Tram Added to Hemker Park & Zoo in Freeport

FREEPORT -- There is a new electric tram available for you to ride at the Hemker Park & Zoo in Freeport.

Stearns Electric says they contributed funding for the all-electric tram.  They say it arrived at the end of July and currently provides transportation and a brief tour for zoo guests.

All visitors can now take a ride on the tram to learn more about the animals that live at the zoo.

Hemker Park & Zoo features over 50 different animal species from around the world.

