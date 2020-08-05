New COVID-19 Cases Rise in Minnesota, Hospitalizations Drop

ST. PAUL -- The number of people hospitalized and in the ICU with COVID-19 have gone down according to the latest report.

The Minnesota Department of Health says as of Tuesday there were 305 people hospitalized with the virus, which is 23 less than the previous day. The number of people in the ICU is at 152, which is down seven from the day before.

There were 629 new cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the state, with 7 new cases in Sherburne County, 5 in Stearns County and 3 in Benton County.

The state also recorded 9 more deaths, bringing the state's death total to 1,629.

Since the pandemic began in January, there have been over 1-million test given in Minnesota, with over 57,000 people testing positive.