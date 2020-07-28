New COVID-19 Cases Down, Hospitalizations Up

ST. PAUL -- The number of new COVID-19 cases went down Monday while the number of people in the hospital and ICU with the virus went up.

The Minnesota Department of Health says they have 480 new cases, which is down from 650 on Sunday. Of the new cases, 12 were in Stearns County, eight in Sherburne County, and two in Benton County.

The Minnesota counties with the most confirmed cases:

1). Hennepin 16,506

2). Ramsey 6,347

3). Dakota 3,537

4). Anoka 3,050

5). Stearns 2,734

There four more deaths related to complications from COVID-19, up from two on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,580.

The number of people in the hospital today is 294, which is an increase of 37 people from the day before. The number of people in the ICU is 138, an increase of 12 from the previous day.

The state has now tested nearly 980,000 residents with just over 52,000 of those tests coming back positive. Nearly 46,000 people are no longer in isolation, which means there's roughly 4,700 confirmed active cases.